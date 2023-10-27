Groom High School will host Lefors High School in 1A - action on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lefors vs. Groom Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Groom, TX

Groom, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Carson County Games This Week

Sanford Fritch High School at Panhandle High School