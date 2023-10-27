Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Matagorda County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
We have 2023 high school football competition in Matagorda County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Matagorda County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Iowa Colony High School at Bay City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Bay City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Bernard High School at Van Vleck High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Van Vleck, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palacios High School at Industrial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Vanderbilt, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 28
- How to Stream: Watch Here
