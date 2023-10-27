Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nolan County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Nolan County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Nolan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Highland High School at Hermleigh High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hermleigh, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
