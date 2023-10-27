Industrial High School will host Palacios High School in 3A - District 28 action on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM CT.

Palacios vs. Industrial Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Vanderbilt, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jackson County Games This Week

Ganado High School at Skidmore-Tynan High School

  • Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Skidmore, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Matagorda County Games This Week

Iowa Colony High School at Bay City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Bay City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East Bernard High School at Van Vleck High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Van Vleck, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 24
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

