Plano East Senior High School plays at Lewisville High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, in 6A - District 6 action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Plano East vs. Lewisville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Denton County Games This Week

Brewer High School at Billy Ryan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Little Elm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Little Elm, TX

Little Elm, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saginaw High School at The Colony High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27

5:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: The Colony, TX

The Colony, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Flower Mound High School at Coppell High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27

5:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Coppell, TX

Coppell, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcus High School at Plano Senior High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27

5:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at Plano East Senior High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27

5:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Guyer High School at McKinney High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

6:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Guyer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Northwest, TX

Northwest, TX Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano Senior High School at Marcus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saginaw High School at The Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: The Colony, TX

The Colony, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Coram Deo Academy at John Paul II High School - Plano

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School at Lake Dallas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Corinth, TX

Corinth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Collin County Games This Week

Allen High School at Prosper High School

Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on October 27

4:15 PM CT on October 27 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcus High School at Plano Senior High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27

5:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at Plano East Senior High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27

5:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Guyer High School at McKinney High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

6:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Plano West Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

6:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney Christian Academy at Dallas Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

6:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 2

5A - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Guyer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano Senior High School at Marcus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Plano West Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Coram Deo Academy at John Paul II High School - Plano

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Grapevine Faith Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School at Lake Dallas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Corinth, TX

Corinth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Ranchview High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27

7:15 PM CT on October 27 Location: Irving, TX

Irving, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Rising Star High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27

7:20 PM CT on October 27 Location: Rising Star, TX

Rising Star, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

L G Pinkston High School at Celina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Celina, TX

Celina, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville High School at Lovejoy High School