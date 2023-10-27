Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Regents School Of Austin vs. TMI Episcopal Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
There is a game between 5A - District 3 teams in San Antonio, TX on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with TMI Episcopal hosting Regents School Of Austin.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Regents Austin vs. TMI Episcopal Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bexar County Games This Week
The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Luling High School at Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Universal City, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Runge High School at Somerset Academy Collegiate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Paul II High School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jospeh W. Nixon High School at Southwest Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Von Ormy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Travis County Games This Week
Rouse High School at Pflugerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manor High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concordia High School at Holy Trinity Catholic High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sheldon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East View High School at Hendrickson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Connally High School at Waco University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bowie High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Killeen, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson High School at Akins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lago Vista High School at Wimberley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School - Austin at Lake Travis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manor New Tech at Jarrell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Jarrell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.