There is a game between 5A - District 3 teams in San Antonio, TX on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with TMI Episcopal hosting Regents School Of Austin.

Regents Austin vs. TMI Episcopal Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bexar County Games This Week

The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: San Marcos, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Luling High School at Randolph High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Universal City, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 26
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Runge High School at Somerset Academy Collegiate

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

John Paul II High School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jospeh W. Nixon High School at Southwest Legacy High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Von Ormy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Rouse High School at Pflugerville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor High School at Westwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Concordia High School at Holy Trinity Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Temple, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Sheldon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East View High School at Hendrickson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Waco University High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowie High School at Westlake High School

  • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Killeen, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 26
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson High School at Akins High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lago Vista High School at Wimberley High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School - Austin at Lake Travis High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 26
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor New Tech at Jarrell High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Jarrell, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

