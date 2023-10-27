In 2A - District 2 action on Friday, October 27, Clarendon High School will host Shamrock High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shamrock vs. Clarendon Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Clarendon, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Wheeler County Games This Week

Wheeler High School at Memphis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Memphis, TX
  • Conference: 2A - District 2
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.