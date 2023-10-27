Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Silsbee High School vs. Bridge City High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
In 4A - District 22 action on Friday, October 27, Bridge City High School will host Silsbee High School at 7:30 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Silsbee vs. Bridge City Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Bridge City, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Hardin County Games This Week
Kountze High School at Warren High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Warren, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.