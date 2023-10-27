We have an intriguing high school matchup in Seagraves, TX on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Seagraves High School hosting Smyer High School.

Smyer vs. Seagraves Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Seagraves, TX

Seagraves, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Gaines County Games This Week

Southland High School at Loop High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Loop, TX

Loop, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Hockley County Games This Week

Ropes High School at Plains High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Plains, TX

Plains, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Anton High School at Petersburg High School