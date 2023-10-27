The San Antonio Spurs (0-1) are welcoming in the Houston Rockets (0-1) for a matchup of Southwest Division foes at Frost Bank Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

Spurs vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

BSSW and Space City Home Network Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Spurs Moneyline Rockets Moneyline BetMGM Spurs (-2.5) 225.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Spurs vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Spurs put up 113 points per game (23rd in league) while allowing 123.1 per contest last season (30th in NBA). They had a -823 scoring differential and were outscored by 10.1 points per game.

The Rockets had a -644 scoring differential last season, falling short by 7.9 points per game. They put up 110.7 points per game to rank 28th in the league and allowed 118.6 per contest to rank 28th in the NBA.

These two teams racked up a combined 223.7 points per game last season, 1.8 fewer points than the over/under for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams averaged 241.7 combined points per game last season, 16.2 more than the total for this matchup.

San Antonio compiled a 33-49-0 record against the spread last season.

Houston won 34 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 48 times.

Spurs and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +25000 +15000 - Rockets +50000 +15000 -

