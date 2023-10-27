Southwest Division opponents square off when the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) host the Houston Rockets (0-1) at Frost Bank Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The Rockets are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Spurs vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

BSSW and Space City Home Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Spurs 124 - Rockets 100

Spurs vs Rockets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Spurs (- 3.5)

Spurs (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Spurs (-24.0)

Spurs (-24.0) Pick OU: Under (224.5)



Under (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.5

Spurs Performance Insights

On offense, the Spurs were the 23rd-ranked team in the league (113.0 points per game) last season. On defense, they were the worst (123.1 points conceded per game).

San Antonio was 12th in the league in rebounds per game (43.7) and fifth-worst in rebounds allowed (45.0) last year.

With 27.2 assists per game, the Spurs were fifth-best in the NBA last year.

Last season, San Antonio was fifth-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (14.7 per game) and 17th in turnovers forced (13.2).

Last season the Spurs were 22nd in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.1 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.5%).

