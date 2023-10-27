Spurs vs. Rockets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27
Southwest Division opponents square off when the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) host the Houston Rockets (0-1) at Frost Bank Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The Rockets are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.
Spurs vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
Spurs vs. Rockets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Spurs 124 - Rockets 100
Spurs vs Rockets Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Rockets
- Pick ATS: Spurs (- 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Spurs (-24.0)
- Pick OU:
Under (224.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 223.5
Spurs Performance Insights
- On offense, the Spurs were the 23rd-ranked team in the league (113.0 points per game) last season. On defense, they were the worst (123.1 points conceded per game).
- San Antonio was 12th in the league in rebounds per game (43.7) and fifth-worst in rebounds allowed (45.0) last year.
- With 27.2 assists per game, the Spurs were fifth-best in the NBA last year.
- Last season, San Antonio was fifth-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (14.7 per game) and 17th in turnovers forced (13.2).
- Last season the Spurs were 22nd in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.1 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.5%).
