The San Antonio Spurs (0-1) host the Houston Rockets (0-1) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at Frost Bank Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The Spurs are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 224.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Rockets Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Spurs -3.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio and its opponents scored more than 224.5 points in 60 of 82 games last season.
  • The average number of points in San Antonio's outings last season was 236.1, which is 11.6 more points than the over/under for this game.
  • San Antonio went 33-49-0 ATS last season.
  • San Antonio was favored on the moneyline four total times last season. It went 3-1 in those games.
  • The Spurs played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Spurs' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs Rockets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • At home last season, the Spurs had a better record against the spread (19-22-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (14-27-0).
  • In home games last year, the Spurs eclipsed the total 61% of the time (25 of 41 games). They hit the over in 56.1% of games on the road (23 of 41 contests).
  • Last season the Spurs scored 113 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 118.6 the Rockets conceded.
  • When San Antonio scored more than 118.6 points, it was 16-10 versus the spread and 12-14 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs. Rockets Point Insights (Last Season)

Spurs Rockets
113
Points Scored (PG)
 110.7
23
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
16-10
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 9-1
12-14
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 6-4
123.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.6
30
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 28
10-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-9
10-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.