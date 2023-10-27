The injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) heading into their game against the Houston Rockets (0-1) currently includes just one player. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27 from Frost Bank Center.

Spurs vs Rockets Additional Info

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zach Collins PF Questionable Illness 14 5 3

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Tari Eason: Out (Leg), Jock Landale: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Spurs vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

Spurs vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -1.5 227.5

