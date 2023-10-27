The San Antonio Spurs (0-1) are at home in Southwest Division action against the Houston Rockets (0-1) on October 27, 2023. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.

Spurs vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Spurs vs Rockets Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points lower than the Rockets allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

In games San Antonio shot higher than 48.2% from the field, it went 15-17 overall.

The Spurs were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Rockets ranked fourth.

Last year, the 113 points per game the Spurs averaged were 5.6 fewer points than the Rockets gave up (118.6).

San Antonio had a 12-14 record last season when scoring more than 118.6 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, the Spurs posted 4.1 more points per game (115.1) than they did when playing on the road (111).

San Antonio surrendered 121.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 124.7 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Spurs fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 11.2 treys per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Spurs Injuries