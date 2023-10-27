Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Tarkington High School vs. Buna High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, October 27, Buna High School will host Tarkington High School, starting at 7:30 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tarkington vs. Buna Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Buna, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Liberty County Games This Week
Willowridge High School - Fort Bend at Dayton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dayton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hardin High School at East Chambers High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.