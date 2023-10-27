Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Wall High School vs. Early High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
There is an exciting high school clash in Early, TX on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Early High School hosting Wall High School.
Wall vs. Early Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Early, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Brown County Games This Week
Blanket High School at Sidney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sidney, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Tom Green County Games This Week
Mccamey High School at Water Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Water Valley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
