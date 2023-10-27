AAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9
Looking for information on the best bets in AAC play in Week 9? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Memphis vs. North Texas matchup, and picking Memphis (-7) over North Texas against the spread. See more analysis on those college football games, and other potential options to use in a parlay, by scrolling down.
Best Week 9 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Memphis -7 vs. North Texas
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers at North Texas Mean Green
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 16.2 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Charlotte +3.5 vs. Florida Atlantic
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Charlotte 49ers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Charlotte by 0.1 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 27
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: SMU -20.5 vs. Tulsa
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at SMU Mustangs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: SMU by 23.3 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 9 AAC Total Bets
Under 68.5 - Memphis vs. North Texas
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers at North Texas Mean Green
- Projected Total: 62.7 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Under 56.5 - Tulsa vs. SMU
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at SMU Mustangs
- Projected Total: 51.9 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Over 53.5 - Tulane vs. Rice
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls
- Projected Total: 56 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Week 9 AAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Tulane
|6-1 (3-0 AAC)
|30.7 / 19.4
|398.6 / 341.6
|SMU
|5-2 (3-0 AAC)
|36.4 / 14.6
|438.0 / 285.6
|UTSA
|4-3 (3-0 AAC)
|29.0 / 25.1
|394.3 / 371.1
|Memphis
|5-2 (2-1 AAC)
|35.6 / 22.7
|416.1 / 371.1
|Rice
|4-3 (2-1 AAC)
|34.0 / 27.4
|412.3 / 383.0
|Florida Atlantic
|3-4 (2-1 AAC)
|24.1 / 25.0
|350.1 / 399.0
|South Florida
|4-4 (2-2 AAC)
|28.0 / 34.3
|437.5 / 444.1
|Navy
|3-4 (2-2 AAC)
|18.3 / 22.1
|304.9 / 362.9
|North Texas
|3-4 (1-2 AAC)
|34.6 / 35.4
|470.1 / 456.3
|Tulsa
|3-4 (1-2 AAC)
|23.7 / 31.1
|373.0 / 415.4
|Charlotte
|2-5 (1-2 AAC)
|14.6 / 22.7
|307.0 / 345.1
|UAB
|2-6 (1-3 AAC)
|29.0 / 37.6
|430.5 / 418.9
|Temple
|2-6 (0-4 AAC)
|19.1 / 38.0
|349.4 / 454.0
|East Carolina
|1-6 (0-3 AAC)
|17.4 / 24.1
|274.0 / 329.3
