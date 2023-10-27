High school football competition in Wichita County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Wichita County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Electra High School at Haskell High School