Wood County, Texas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Wood County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Bonham High School at Winnsboro High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Winnsboro, TX

Winnsboro, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Quitman Senior High School at West Rusk High School