Zach Collins plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates match up versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Collins, in his previous game (October 25 loss against the Mavericks), put up 14 points and two blocks.

Below, we dig into Collins' stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-105)

Over 13.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-123)

Over 7.5 (-123) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-104)

Over 3.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+200)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Rockets allowed 118.6 points per game last year, 28th in the league.

On the glass, the Rockets conceded 41.5 rebounds per game last year, fourth in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Rockets were ranked 24th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 26.1 per game.

The Rockets conceded 14.5 made 3-pointers per contest last year, worst in the NBA in that category.

Zach Collins vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 30 14 10 3 2 1 2 12/19/2022 23 10 7 3 0 1 0 12/8/2022 27 10 5 3 0 1 1

