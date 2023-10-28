The Iowa State Cyclones are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Baylor Bears at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 28, based on our computer model. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Baylor vs. Iowa State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa State (-3) Over (47.5) Iowa State 29, Baylor 21

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Bears.

So far this year, the Bears have compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Baylor is a 2-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

Bears games have hit the over in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The average point total for Baylor this year is 5.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cyclones a 60.0% chance to win.

The Cyclones are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 3-point favorites or more, Iowa State has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Two Cyclones games (out of six) have hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 47.5 points, 4.5 more than the average point total for Iowa State games this season.

Bears vs. Cyclones 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa State 23.0 20.0 26.0 17.5 19.0 23.3 Baylor 23.1 30.0 18.8 29.2 34.0 32.0

