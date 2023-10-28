How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, October 28
TSG Hoffenheim versus VfB Stuttgart is a game to watch on a Saturday Bundesliga slate that features plenty of thrilling contests.
You can find info on how to watch today's Bundesliga action right here.
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch VfB Stuttgart vs TSG Hoffenheim
TSG Hoffenheim makes the trip to face VfB Stuttgart at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: VfB Stuttgart (-130)
- Underdog: TSG Hoffenheim (+280)
- Draw: (+300)
Watch FC Augsburg vs VfL Wolfsburg
VfL Wolfsburg journeys to face FC Augsburg at WWK ARENA in Augsburg.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: VfL Wolfsburg (+135)
- Underdog: FC Augsburg (+175)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin
Union Berlin travels to face Werder Bremen at Weserstadion in Bremen.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Union Berlin (+145)
- Underdog: Werder Bremen (+165)
- Draw: (+240)
Watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
1. FC Heidenheim 1846 is on the road to play Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Borussia Monchengladbach (-140)
- Underdog: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+310)
- Draw: (+310)
Watch Bayern Munich vs SV Darmstadt 98
SV Darmstadt 98 is on the road to face Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in Munich.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bayern Munich (-1600)
- Underdog: SV Darmstadt 98 (+2000)
- Draw: (+1100)
Watch RB Leipzig vs FC Cologne
FC Cologne travels to take on RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: RB Leipzig (-255)
- Underdog: FC Cologne (+600)
- Draw: (+370)
