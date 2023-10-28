The Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) meet a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the Houston Cougars (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Kansas State has the 58th-ranked defense this season (363.1 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 13th-best with a tally of 474.7 yards per game. Houston has sputtering defensively, ranking 19th-worst with 419.3 total yards given up per game. It has been more effective on offense, regstering 407.9 total yards per contest (55th-ranked).

Houston vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

ESPN2

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Houston vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

Houston Kansas State 407.9 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474.7 (24th) 419.3 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.1 (49th) 117 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.7 (4th) 290.9 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242 (57th) 5 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (25th) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (93rd)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 1,978 yards on 66.7% passing while collecting 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 185 yards with four scores.

Parker Jenkins has run for 265 yards on 56 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Stacy Sneed has run for 211 yards across 40 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Sam Brown paces his team with 629 receiving yards on 40 catches with two touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has 35 receptions (on 47 targets) for a total of 435 yards (62.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Matthew Golden's 34 grabs (on 55 targets) have netted him 383 yards (54.7 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 1,464 yards (209.1 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 61.6% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 289 rushing yards on 45 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has carried the ball 103 times for a team-high 626 yards (89.4 per game) with five scores. He has also caught 19 passes for 215 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Treshaun Ward has been handed the ball 78 times this year and racked up 434 yards (62 per game) with two touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott's 358 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 42 times and has collected 26 catches and three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has grabbed 34 passes while averaging 50.6 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

