Houston vs. Kansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) and the Houston Cougars (3-4) will meet in a matchup of Big 12 teams on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Cougars will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 17.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Houston matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Houston vs. Kansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Houston vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-17.5)
|59.5
|-900
|+600
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-17.5)
|59.5
|-1050
|+660
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Washington vs Stanford
- Duke vs Louisville
- Tulane vs Rice
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- Oregon vs Utah
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Indiana vs Penn State
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Georgia vs Florida
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- BYU vs Texas
Houston vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Houston has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
- The Cougars have been an underdog by 17.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Kansas State has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
Houston 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.