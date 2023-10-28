Oddsmakers massively favor the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) when they host the Houston Cougars (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Kansas State is favored by 17.5 points. The contest has a 59.5-point over/under.

Kansas State has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank 14th-best in scoring offense (36.9 points per game) and 19th-best in scoring defense (18.1 points allowed per game). Houston ranks 55th in total yards per game (407.9), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th-worst in the FBS with 419.3 total yards surrendered per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston vs. Kansas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Kansas State vs Houston Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas State -17.5 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -900 +600

Looking to place a bet on Houston vs. Kansas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Houston Recent Performance

Offensively and defensively, the Cougars are struggling of late. In their past three games, they are gaining 424.7 yards per game (-24-worst in college football) and giving up 435.3 (20th-worst).

The Cougars are 76th in college football in points scored for the past three games (31 per game) and -114-worst in points allowed (39.7).

In its past three games, Houston has thrown for 322 yards per game (12th-best in the country), and conceded 257 in the air (-68-worst).

The Cougars are -80-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (102.7), and -53-worst in rushing yards allowed (178.3).

The Cougars have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

Houston has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Week 9 Big 12 Betting Trends

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston's ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

The Cougars have been an underdog by 17.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Houston games have gone over the point total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

Houston has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won twice.

Houston has played as an underdog of +600 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bet on Houston to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 1,978 yards (282.6 yards per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 185 yards with four touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins has run the ball 56 times for 265 yards, with three touchdowns.

Stacy Sneed has piled up 211 yards (on 40 attempts) with one touchdown.

Sam Brown has totaled 40 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 629 (89.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 62 times and has two touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has put up a 435-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 35 passes on 47 targets.

Matthew Golden's 55 targets have resulted in 34 grabs for 383 yards and six touchdowns.

Nelson Ceaser leads the team with 5.5 sacks, and also has six TFL and 26 tackles.

Malik Robinson, Houston's top tackler, has 49 tackles this year.

Malik Fleming leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 23 tackles and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.