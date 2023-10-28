Best Bets & Odds for the Iowa State vs. Baylor Game – Saturday, October 28
The Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) and Baylor Bears (3-4) will battle in a clash of Big 12 rivals at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. We have the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Iowa State vs. Baylor?
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Waco, Texas
- Venue: McLane Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Iowa State 29, Baylor 21
- Iowa State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- The Cyclones have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- Baylor has won two of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.
- The Bears have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Cyclones have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Iowa State (-3)
- Iowa State is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cyclones covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3 points or more.
- Baylor owns a record of 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bears have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47.5)
- Iowa State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 47.5 points twice this season.
- There have been four Baylor games that have ended with a combined score over 47.5 points this season.
- Iowa State averages 23 points per game against Baylor's 23.1, totaling 1.4 points under the game's over/under of 47.5.
Splits Tables
Iowa State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43
|41.5
|44.5
|Implied Total AVG
|25
|23.3
|26.7
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
Baylor
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.4
|53.4
|53.5
|Implied Total AVG
|32.5
|33.8
|30
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|1-3-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|1-3-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|0-3
|2-0
