The Maybank Championship is underway, and Jenny Shin is currently in 40th place with a score of -2.

Looking to wager on Jenny Shin at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +2800 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

Jenny Shin Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Shin has finished better than par on 13 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score in two of her last 19 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day seven times.

Shin has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Shin has finished in the top 10 twice in her past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

Shin has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

Shin will try to prolong her streak of made cuts to nine by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 25 -5 269 0 18 1 4 $738,097

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

TPC Kuala Lumpur measures 6,596 yards for this tournament, 411 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,007).

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while TPC Kuala Lumpur has a recent scoring average of -6.

Shin will take to the 6,596-yard course this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur after having played courses with an average length of 6,554 yards in the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Shin's Last Time Out

Shin was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 70th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the BMW Ladies Championship , which was good enough to land her in the 81st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , Shin shot better than 43% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Shin shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other participants averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Shin had one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

Shin's 10 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were more than the tournament average (7.3).

At that most recent outing, Shin's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.0).

Shin finished the BMW Ladies Championship registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, the same as the field average on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Shin had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Shin's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

