The Lamar Cardinals (4-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Provost Umphrey Stadium in a Southland clash.

Lamar is averaging 333.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks 82nd in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Lamar Cardinals rank 53rd, allowing 339.1 yards per game. Incarnate Word has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking sixth-best in total offense (473.7 total yards per game) and 15th-best in total defense (281.0 total yards allowed per game).

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Key Statistics

Lamar Incarnate Word 333.9 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 473.7 (10th) 339.1 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.0 (15th) 139.0 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.0 (34th) 194.9 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.7 (6th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman has 1,339 pass yards for Lamar, completing 65.9% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 78 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 62 carries.

Khalan Griffin has racked up 505 yards on 111 carries while finding paydirt three times.

Damashja Harris has carried the ball 35 times for 134 yards (19.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Andre Dennis' 369 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 26 times and has registered 24 catches and two touchdowns.

Kyndon Fuselier has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 198 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

James Major Bowden has a total of 175 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 11 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has recored 1,670 passing yards, or 238.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.1% of his passes and has recorded 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Timothy Carter is his team's leading rusher with 57 carries for 377 yards, or 53.9 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Jarrell Wiley has run for 306 yards across 63 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Brandon Porter paces his team with 730 receiving yards on 42 receptions with five touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has collected 340 receiving yards (48.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 21 receptions.

Jaelin Campbell has racked up 304 reciving yards (43.4 ypg) this season.

