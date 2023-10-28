The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-4) are 20.5-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup with the SMU Mustangs (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The total is 56.5 points for this game.

SMU has the 34th-ranked offense this season (438.0 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking 13th-best with only 285.6 yards allowed per game. Tulsa's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, ceding 415.4 total yards per game, which ranks 24th-worst. Offensively, it ranks 78th with 373.0 total yards per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU vs. Tulsa Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Gerald J. Ford Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

SMU vs Tulsa Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline SMU -20.5 -115 -105 56.5 -110 -110 -2000 +1000

Looking to place a bet on SMU vs. Tulsa? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

SMU Recent Performance

While the Mustangs have ranked -28-worst in total yards per game over the last three contests (420.0), they rank 12th-best defensively (250.7 total yards allowed) during that time frame.

On top of a top-25 scoring offense over the last three contests (12th-best with 40.0 points per game), the Mustangs also own a top-25 scoring defense (fourth-best with 8.7 points allowed per game) during that time frame.

On offense, SMU has put up 256.3 passing yards per game over its last three contests (80th-ranked). Meanwhile, it has surrendered an average of 154.7 passing yards on defense during that stretch (31st-ranked).

The Mustangs rank 101st in rushing offense (163.7 rushing yards per game) and 34th in rushing defense (96.0 rushing yards per game allowed) over their last three games.

The Mustangs have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their last three contests.

In its past three games, SMU has not hit the over.

Week 9 AAC Betting Trends

SMU Betting Records & Stats

SMU has posted a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mustangs have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Each SMU six games with a set total this season have finished under or pushed the over/under.

SMU has been the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.

SMU has played as a moneyline favorite of -2000 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The Mustangs have a 95.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on SMU to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has thrown for 1,767 yards (252.4 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 58.1% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 118 rushing yards on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 422 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 35 times for 209 yards (29.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Jake Bailey has hauled in 26 catches for 294 yards (42.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jordan Kerley has put together a 270-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes on 24 targets.

Jordan Hudson has been the target of 24 passes and racked up 17 receptions for 260 yards, an average of 37.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Nelson Paul has racked up 3.0 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 4.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU's top tackler, has 32 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Kori Roberson has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 14 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.