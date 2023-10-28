Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Terry High School vs. Kempner High School Game - October 28
On Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM CT, Kempner High School will host Terry High School in a matchup between 5A - District 24 teams.
Terry vs. Kempner Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Fort Bend County Games This Week
Katy Jordan High School at Tompkins High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Travis High School - Fort Bend at Ridge Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School - Fort Bend at Bush High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg
- Game Time: 7:03 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elkins High School - Fort Bend at Dulles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manvel High School at Fulshear High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clements High School at Hightower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iowa Colony High School at Bay City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Bay City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
