The Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) carry the 12th-ranked passing D in college football into a clash with the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5), who boast the No. 16 passing offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Aggies are heavy, 16.5-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 52.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. South Carolina matchup.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: College Station, Texas

Venue: Kyle Field

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M (-16.5) 52.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas A&M (-16.5) 52.5 -800 +540 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Texas A&M has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Aggies have covered the spread when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites in two of two games this season.

South Carolina has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

