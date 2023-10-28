The Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) carry the 12th-ranked passing D in college football into a clash with the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5), who boast the No. 16 passing offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Aggies are heavy, 16.5-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 52.5 points.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Kyle Field

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM Texas A&M (-16.5) 52.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Texas A&M (-16.5) 52.5 -800 +540 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

  • Texas A&M has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Aggies have covered the spread when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites in two of two games this season.
  • South Carolina has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.
  • The Gamecocks have covered the spread when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

