The Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) take the 12th-ranked passing defense in college football into a matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5), who have the No. 16 passing attack, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Aggies are massive, 15.5-point favorites. The game's point total is 52.5.

Texas A&M ranks 42nd in scoring offense (32.3 points per game) and 33rd in scoring defense (19.9 points allowed per game) this season. South Carolina has been sputtering defensively, ranking 20th-worst with 31.7 points given up per game. It has been better on offense, compiling 26.6 points per contest (80th-ranked).

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: ESPN

Texas A&M vs South Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas A&M -15.5 -110 -110 52.5 -105 -115 -650 +450

Texas A&M Recent Performance

Over the last three contests, the Aggies have been bottom-25 in total offense with 332.3 total yards per game (-80-worst) and top-25 in total defense with 283.3 total yards surrendered per game (23rd-best).

The last three games have seen the Aggies' offense struggle, ranking -33-worst in the FBS in points (22.3 points per game). They rank 94th on defense (22.7 points allowed per contest).

The last three games have seen Texas A&M's passing offense fail to produce, ranking 13th-worst in the FBS in passing yards (224 per game). It ranks 71st defensively (184.3 passing yards surrendered per contest).

In terms of rushing offense, the Aggies rank -65-worst with 108.3 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 41st by giving up 99 rushing yards per game over their last three games.

Over their past three games, the Aggies have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

Texas A&M has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Aggies have covered the spread when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites in two of two games this season.

The teams have hit the over in four of Texas A&M's seven games with a set total.

Texas A&M has won 80% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (4-1).

Texas A&M has played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Aggies' implied win probability is 86.7%.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has thrown for 979 yards (139.9 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 68.9% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Le'Veon Moss has racked up 387 yards on 77 carries while finding paydirt three times.

This season, Amari Daniels has carried the ball 53 times for 287 yards (41 per game) and two touchdowns.

Ainias Smith's 451 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 42 times and has totaled 27 receptions.

Evan Stewart has put together a 451-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes on 50 targets.

Noah Thomas' 14 receptions have yielded 193 yards and four touchdowns.

Edgerrin Cooper, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has recorded seven sacks, 13 TFL and 43 tackles.

Josh DeBerry has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 30 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

