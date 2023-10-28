Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Texas
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The contests in a Week 9 college football slate sure to please for fans in Texas include the BYU Cougars taking on the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Texas on TV This Week
Houston Cougars at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas State (-17.5)
Click here for a full UH/K-State preview
Tulsa Golden Hurricane at SMU Mustangs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: SMU (-20.5)
Click here for a full Tulsa/SMU preview
South Carolina Gamecocks at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas A&M (-17.5)
Click here for a full USC/A&M preview
Memphis Tigers at North Texas Mean Green
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Apogee Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Memphis (-7)
Click here for a full Memphis/UNT preview
Abilene Christian Wildcats at Southern Utah Thunderbirds
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Eccles Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Click here for a full Abilene Christian/Southern Utah preview
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Houston Christian Huskies
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Husky Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Click here for a full Commerce/HCU preview
BYU Cougars at No. 7 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Favorite: Texas (-19.5)
East Carolina Pirates at UTSA Roadrunners
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Alamodome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: UTSA (-18.5)
Iowa State Cyclones at Baylor Bears
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: McLane Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Iowa State (-3)
Prairie View A&M Panthers at Florida A&M Rattlers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Bragg Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Incarnate Word Cardinals at Lamar Cardinals
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 22 Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Rice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-10.5)
Texas Southern Tigers at Southern Jaguars
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Tarleton State Texans at Central Arkansas Bears
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Troy Trojans at Texas State Bobcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Troy (-6.5)
