The Troy Trojans (5-2) will have their 17th-ranked run defense on display versus the Texas State Bobcats (5-2) and the No. 15 rushing offense in college football, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Trojans are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Troy vs. Texas State matchup.

Texas State vs. Troy Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: San Marcos, Texas
  • Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Texas State vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Texas State Moneyline
BetMGM Troy (-6.5) 53.5 -250 +190 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Troy (-6.5) 53.5 -260 +210 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Texas State vs. Troy Betting Trends

  • Texas State has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
  • The Bobcats have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
  • Troy has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Trojans have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

