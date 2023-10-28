The Troy Trojans (5-2) take college football's 17th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Texas State Bobcats (5-2), who have the No. 15 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Trojans are 6.5-point favorites. The point total is 53.5.

Defensively, Troy has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best by allowing just 17.4 points per game. The offense ranks 80th (26.6 points per game). Texas State's defense ranks 92nd in the FBS with 28.4 points surrendered per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 11th-best by accumulating 38.3 points per contest.

Texas State vs. Troy Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Troy vs Texas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Troy -6.5 -115 -105 53.5 -110 -110 -250 +190

Texas State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Bobcats are gaining 466.3 yards per game (-4-worst in college football) and giving up 406.0 (98th), placing them among the poorest teams offensively.

The Bobcats are 45th in college football in points scored for the past three games (33.7 per game) and -48-worst in points conceded (30.0).

In its past three games, Texas State has thrown for 262.3 yards per game (66th in the country), and allowed 210.0 in the air (21st-worst).

In their past three games, the Bobcats have run for 204.0 yards per game (52nd in college football), and conceded 196.0 on the ground (-74-worst).

The Bobcats have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall, over their past three contests.

Texas State has hit the over once in its past three games.

Texas State Betting Records & Stats

So far this year, Texas State has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

The Bobcats have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Texas State hase gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

This season, Texas State has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

Texas State has a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +190 on the moneyline.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has compiled 1,842 yards (263.1 yards per game) while completing 68.9% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi is his team's leading rusher with 98 carries for 726 yards, or 103.7 per game. He's found paydirt eight times on the ground, as well.

Donerio Davenport has totaled 223 yards on 51 carries with one touchdown.

Joey Hobert has racked up 612 receiving yards on 48 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Ashtyn Hawkins has 31 receptions (on 52 targets) for a total of 395 yards (56.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kole Wilson's 30 receptions (on 39 targets) have netted him 373 yards (53.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Ben Bell has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 7.0 TFL and 30 tackles.

Texas State's leading tackler, Brian Holloway, has 54 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Tory Spears has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 19 tackles and one pass defended to his name.

