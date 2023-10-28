The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (6-1) host the BYU Cougars (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. BYU is a 19.5-point underdog. The contest's point total is 50.5.

Texas ranks 26th in points scored this season (34.4 points per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 17.4 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored BYU ranks 74th in the FBS (27.6 points per game), and it is 61st on defense (24.3 points allowed per game).

Texas vs. BYU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Texas vs BYU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas -19.5 -105 -115 50.5 -110 -110 -1100 +700

Texas Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Longhorns' offense play poorly, ranking eighth-worst in the FBS in total yards (516.0 total yards per game). They rank 74th defensively (379.3 total yards surrendered per contest).

Over the Longhorns' last three games, they rank 45th in scoring offense (33.7 points per game) and 19th-worst in scoring defense (24.0 points per game surrendered).

Despite sporting the 27th-ranked pass offense over the last three games (305.0 passing yards per game), Texas ranks -77-worst in pass defense over that time frame (266.3 passing yards ceded per game).

Offensively, the Longhorns have averaged 211.0 rushing yards per game over their last three contests (43rd-ranked). Meanwhile, they have given up an average of 113.0 rushing yards on defense over that time frame (62nd-ranked).

The Longhorns have one win against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

Texas has gone over the total once in its past three games.

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas has gone 3-4-0 ATS this season.

The Longhorns have been favored by 19.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Two of Texas' seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

Texas has been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've gone 5-1 in those games.

Texas has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1100 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Longhorns' implied win probability is 91.7%.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has 1,915 passing yards for Texas, completing 70.9% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has 824 rushing yards on 127 carries with six touchdowns. He's also added 18 catches for 172 yards (24.6 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

CJ Baxter has collected 218 yards on 51 attempts, scoring two times.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 40 receptions for 545 yards (77.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Adonai Mitchell has caught 26 passes for 368 yards (52.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' 16 grabs have yielded 320 yards and one touchdown.

Ethan Burke paces the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has 5.0 TFL and 24 tackles.

Jaylan Ford, Texas' top tackler, has 38 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions this year.

Jerrin Thompson has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 16 tackles and two passes defended.

