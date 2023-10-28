As we enter the final round of the Maybank Championship, Thidapa Suwannapura is in second place at -17.

Looking to place a bet on Thidapa Suwannapura at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +600 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Suwannapura Odds to Win: +600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Thidapa Suwannapura Insights

Suwannapura has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day bogey-free three times and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 17 rounds.

Over her last 17 rounds, Suwannapura has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In her past five appearances, Suwannapura has had an average finish of 35th.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Suwannapura has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 37 -2 255 1 15 1 2 $227,921

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,596 yards this week, which is 405 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The courses that Suwannapura has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,529 yards, while TPC Kuala Lumpur will be 6,596 yards this week.

Suwannapura's Last Time Out

Suwannapura was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 68th percentile of the field.

Her 3.90-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai was strong, putting her in the 85th percentile of the field.

Suwannapura shot better than just 15% of the field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Suwannapura shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the other golfers averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Suwannapura did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Suwannapura's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the field average of 6.5.

At that last tournament, Suwannapura's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 7.3).

Suwannapura finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on five of 16 par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Suwannapura fell short compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

All statistics in this article reflect Suwannapura's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

