Pac-12 opponents meet when the No. 23 UCLA Bruins (5-2) and the Colorado Buffaloes (4-3) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 18th-best in total offense (463.9 yards per game) and 12th-best in total defense (282.6 yards allowed per game). Colorado ranks 26th in points per game (34.4), but it has been worse defensively, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS with 35.9 points ceded per contest.

Here we will go deep into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ABC.

UCLA vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

UCLA vs. Colorado Key Statistics

UCLA Colorado 463.9 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.4 (50th) 282.6 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 473.7 (121st) 215.0 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 86.3 (128th) 248.9 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.1 (3rd) 13 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (14th) 16 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (78th)

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has compiled 1,330 yards (190.0 ypg) on 87-of-168 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Carson Steele has 598 rushing yards on 113 carries with six touchdowns.

TJ Harden has been handed the ball 68 times this year and racked up 388 yards (55.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

J.Michael Sturdivant has hauled in 23 catches for 407 yards (58.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Logan Loya has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 310 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Moliki Matavao has a total of 177 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in seven passes and scoring one touchdown.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders leads Colorado with 2,420 yards on 219-of-304 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards is his team's leading rusher with 54 carries for 250 yards, or 35.7 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well. Edwards has also chipped in with 23 catches for 217 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Anthony Hankerson has collected 239 yards (on 56 carries) with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver has registered 50 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 631 (90.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 69 times and has four touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has 44 receptions (on 55 targets) for a total of 436 yards (62.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Travis Hunter's 42 targets have resulted in 29 grabs for 353 yards and two touchdowns.

