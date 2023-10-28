When the UTSA Roadrunners play the East Carolina Pirates at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 28, our projection model predicts the Roadrunners will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

UTSA vs. East Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction East Carolina (+18.5) Toss Up (47.5) UTSA 32, East Carolina 16

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

The Roadrunners have a 91.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Roadrunners have three wins in seven games against the spread this season.

Two of the Roadrunners' seven games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 47.5, 10.9 points fewer than the average total in UTSA games thus far this season.

East Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 12.9% chance to win.

The Pirates have covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

East Carolina is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.

The Pirates have gone over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

The average point total for the East Carolina this season is 0.1 points lower than this game's over/under.

Roadrunners vs. Pirates 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 29 25.1 30 23.3 28.3 26.5 East Carolina 17.4 24.1 18.5 18 16 32.3

