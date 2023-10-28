AAC foes meet when the UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) host the East Carolina Pirates (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Alamodome. UTSA is favored by 18.5 points. A total of 47 points has been set for this game.

UTSA is averaging 29 points per game on offense, which ranks them 67th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 67th, surrendering 25.1 points per game. East Carolina ranks eighth-worst in points per game (17.4), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 59th in the FBS with 24.1 points allowed per contest.

UTSA vs. East Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN+

UTSA vs East Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -18.5 -110 -110 47 -110 -110 -1100 +675

UTSA Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Roadrunners' offense fail to produce, ranking -20-worst in the FBS in total yards (430.7 total yards per game). They rank 60th on the other side of the ball (356 total yards surrendered per contest).

Offensively, the Roadrunners have been getting it done over the previous three games, averaging 42 points per game (10th-best). They rank 71st over the last three games on defense (21.3 points per game surrendered).

Despite sporting the 74th-ranked pass offense over the last three contests (258.7 passing yards per game), UTSA ranks -98-worst in pass defense over that time frame (282.3 passing yards surrendered per game).

While the Roadrunners rank 87th in rushing yards per game over the last three games (172), they rank 10th-best on defense (73.7 rushing yards allowed per game) during that three-game stretch.

The Roadrunners are unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall over their past three contests.

In UTSA's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Week 9 AAC Betting Trends

UTSA Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, UTSA has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

Two of UTSA's seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

UTSA has won four of the six games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

UTSA has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -1100 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Roadrunners have an implied win probability of 91.7%.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has 1,193 passing yards for UTSA, completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 94 rushing yards (13.4 ypg) on 39 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kevorian Barnes has 469 rushing yards on 104 carries with four touchdowns.

Robert Henry has carried the ball 53 times for 359 yards (51.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus has hauled in 51 catches for 496 yards (70.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has put up a 349-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 32 targets.

Devin McCuin's 23 receptions are good enough for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

Trey Moore has nine sacks to pace the team, and also has nine TFL and 28 tackles.

Martavius French is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 37 tackles.

Nicktroy Fortune has a team-leading one interception to go along with 12 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

