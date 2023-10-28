Week 9 Pioneer League Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 9 college football slate includes three games featuring Pioneer League teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Jump to Matchup:
Week 9 Pioneer League Results
St. Thomas (MN) 49 Marist 14
St. Thomas (MN) Leaders
- Passing: Amari Powell (11-for-17, 127 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Shawn Shipman (11 ATT, 121 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Andrew McElroy (6 TAR, 6 REC, 55 YDS, 1 TD)
Marist Leaders
- Passing: Brock Bagozzi (29-for-48, 290 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Tristan Shannon (9 ATT, 18 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Reed Dexter (7 TAR, 7 REC, 93 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|St. Thomas (MN)
|Marist
|379
|Total Yards
|342
|127
|Passing Yards
|290
|252
|Rushing Yards
|52
|2
|Turnovers
|2
Upcoming Week 9 Pioneer League Games
Presbyterian Blue Hose at Davidson Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
