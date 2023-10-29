The Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) host the Chicago Bears (2-5) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Chargers and Bears betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they square off on Sunday.

Chargers vs. Bears Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chargers 8.5 46.5 -450 +340

Chargers vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles' contests this year have an average point total of 49.5, three more points than this game's over/under.

The Chargers have covered the spread two times this season (2-4-0).

The Chargers have been moneyline favorites three times this season. They've finished 1-2.

Los Angeles has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.

Chicago Bears

The Bears have played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 46.5 points.

Chicago has a 43.4-point average over/under in their outings this season, 3.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Bears have covered the spread two times in seven games with a set spread.

The Bears have won two of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and lost that game.

Chargers vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chargers 24 15 25.8 22 49.5 4 6 Bears 22.6 10 26.9 29 43.4 4 7

Chargers vs. Bears Betting Insights & Trends

Chargers

Los Angeles has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three games.

Los Angeles has not hit the over in its past three contests.

The Chargers have been outscored by 11 points this season (1.8 points per game), and opponents of the Bears have outscored them by 30 points (4.3 per game).

Bears

In its past three games, Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In the Bears' past three games, they have hit the over twice.

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.5 49.8 49.2 Implied Team Total AVG 26.7 27 26.3 ATS Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 42.6 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24 22.8 25.7 ATS Record 2-4-1 1-2-1 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-2 1-2

