The Los Angeles Clippers (1-1) take the court against the San Antonio Spurs (1-1) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSW.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 126 - Spurs 115

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Clippers (- 9.5)

Clippers (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-10.8)

Clippers (-10.8) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



Over (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 241.3

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Spurs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs ranked 23rd in the NBA with 113.0 points per contest last year, but on defense they were less effective, giving up 123.1 points per game (worst in league).

San Antonio ranked fifth-worst in the NBA with 45.0 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it grabbed 43.7 boards per game (12th-ranked in league).

With 27.2 dimes per game, the Spurs were fifth-best in the league in the category.

While San Antonio ranked in the bottom five in the NBA in turnovers per game with 14.7 (fifth-worst), it ranked 17th in the league with 13.2 forced turnovers per contest.

The Spurs ranked 22nd in the NBA by making 11.1 threes per contest, but they sported a 34.5% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked fifth-worst in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.