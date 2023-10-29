How to Watch Cowboys vs. Rams on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) go on the road to square off against the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Rams
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
Cowboys Insights
- This year, the Cowboys average 5.6 more points per game (25.7) than the Rams surrender (20.1).
- The Cowboys rack up only 3.8 more yards per game (329.8), than the Rams give up per matchup (326).
- This season, Dallas averages 119.7 rushing yards per game, just 2.7 more yards than Los Angeles allows per contest (117).
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Rams have forced (5).
Cowboys Home Performance
- At home, the Cowboys score 34 points per game and concede 6.5. That's more than they score overall (25.7), but less than they give up (16.7).
- At home, the Cowboys rack up 379.5 yards per game and concede 234. That's more than they gain overall (329.8), but less than they allow (288.7).
- Dallas' average yards passing at home (250.5) is higher than its overall average (210.2). And its average yards conceded at home (175.5) is lower than overall (177).
- The Cowboys' average yards rushing at home (129) is higher than their overall average (119.7). And their average yards allowed at home (58.5) is lower than overall (111.7).
- The Cowboys convert 51.5% of third downs at home (3.8% higher than their overall average), and give up 21.7% at home (13.4% lower than overall).
Cowboys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|New England
|W 38-3
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at San Francisco
|L 42-10
|NBC
|10/16/2023
|at Los Angeles
|W 20-17
|ABC/ESPN
|10/29/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Carolina
|-
|FOX
