When the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams square off in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Jake Ferguson score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Ferguson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jake Ferguson score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Ferguson has amassed 190 yards receiving (on 21 grabs) and one TD. He has been targeted 29 times, and posts 31.7 yards per game.

In one of six games this season, Ferguson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Jake Ferguson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 7 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 11 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 5 48 0 Week 4 Patriots 7 7 77 0 Week 5 @49ers 3 3 28 0 Week 6 @Chargers 1 1 15 0

Rep Jake Ferguson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.