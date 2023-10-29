Keldon Johnson could make a big impact for the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Last time out, which was on October 27, Johnson put up 20 points and four assists in a 126-122 win against the Rockets.

With prop bets in place for Johnson, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-108)

Over 17.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-106)

Over 4.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Over 3.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-111)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the league last year, allowing 113.1 points per game.

The Clippers conceded 43.1 rebounds on average last year, 13th in the league.

Allowing an average of 25 assists last season, the Clippers were the 10th-ranked squad in the league.

Defensively, the Clippers gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 12th in the NBA.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 31 19 3 3 0 0 0 1/20/2023 35 23 3 2 3 0 0 11/19/2022 28 11 2 1 1 0 1 11/4/2022 34 16 7 3 2 0 0

