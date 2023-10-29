Malaki Branham and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs will be facing the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 126-122 win versus the Rockets, Branham totaled nine points and four assists.

Below, we dig into Branham's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Malaki Branham Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-102)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Clippers gave up 113.1 points per game last year, 12th in the league.

The Clippers gave up 43.1 rebounds on average last season, 13th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Clippers allowed 25 per game last season, ranking them 10th in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Clippers were 12th in the league last year, allowing 12.2 makes per game.

Malaki Branham vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 26 5 2 3 1 0 1 1/20/2023 18 9 3 3 1 0 0 11/19/2022 10 3 1 1 1 0 0 11/4/2022 14 2 3 1 0 0 0

