Spurs vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - October 29
The injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (1-1) ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (1-1) currently has just one player on it. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29 from Crypto.com Arena.
Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Zach Collins
|PF
|Questionable
|Illness
|11.5
|5.5
|5.5
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Terance Mann: Out (Ankle), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quad/Tendinopathy)
Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSW
Spurs vs. Clippers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Clippers
|-9.5
|228.5
