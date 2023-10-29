Tony Pollard will be up against the 20th-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Dallas Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Pollard has rushed for a team-high 370 yards on 96 carries (61.7 ypg), including two rushing TDs. Additionally, Pollard has 25 receptions for 176 yards (29.3 ypg).

Pollard vs. the Rams

Pollard vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 86 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 86 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Rams have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Los Angeles has given up one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Rams this season.

Pollard will square off against the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense this week. The Rams allow 117 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Rams have scored nine touchdowns on the ground (1.3 per game). The Rams' defense is 27th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Cowboys vs Rams on Fubo!

Cowboys Player Previews

Tony Pollard Rushing Props vs. the Rams

Rushing Yards: 68.5 (-111)

Pollard Rushing Insights

Pollard has gone over his rushing yards total two times in six opportunities this season.

The Cowboys, who are 12th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 51.7% of the time while running 48.3%.

He has carried the ball in 96 of his team's 182 total rushing attempts this season (52.7%).

Pollard has run for a touchdown in one game so far this season, and scored multiple times in that contest.

He has two total touchdowns this season (18.2% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

He has 29 carries in the red zone (60.4% of his team's 48 red zone rushes).

Tony Pollard Receiving Props vs the Rams

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Pollard Receiving Insights

Pollard, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of six games this year.

Pollard has received 14.9% of his team's 195 passing attempts this season (29 targets).

He has 176 receiving yards on 29 targets to rank 103rd in league play with 6.1 yards per target.

Pollard, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Pollard has been targeted six times in the red zone (16.7% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts).

Pollard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 15 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 23 ATT / 122 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 9/17/2023 Week 2 25 ATT / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs

