Jason Robertson Game Preview: Stars vs. Blue Jackets - October 30
Jason Robertson will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets meet on Monday at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Robertson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jason Robertson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Robertson Season Stats Insights
- Robertson's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:50 per game on the ice, is +1.
- Robertson has scored a goal in one of six games this season.
- Robertson has a point in three of six games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.
- Robertson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of six games played.
- Robertson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.
- There is an implied probability of 58.8% of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Robertson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets
- The Blue Jackets have given up 25 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-5).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Columbus
|6
|Games
|2
|4
|Points
|1
|1
|Goals
|1
|3
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.